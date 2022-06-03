Honest Tea Opened Doors. Its Closure Might Open Even More.

0:40: Jacqui Wins Again, Mike Is ‘Country Curious’ And Drinks Broccoli, Ray’s Essential Travel Food – The episode opens with a chat about a country music star’s bourbon brand, another trophy for Jacqui and why March 1, 2011 was a special day. John explained why some small brands will likely benefit from Honest Tea’s discontinuation, Ray noted the sale of a pioneering cold-pressed juice brand and the hosts collectively spoke about some of their favorite new products, including a mouthwatering coated nut snack, outstanding RTD cocktails and cannabis drinks, plus some beverages made with unusual ingredients.