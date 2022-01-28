Just How Big Are These Big Deals, Really?

On the heels of the Coca-Cola Co.’s latest foray into alcoholic beverages, the Taste Radio team discussed the potential for Simply Spiked and assessed the mission and mechanics of a new industry group focused on promoting low-sugar, better-for-you CPG brands. They also reviewed major investment deals in the meat stick and hard kombucha categories and riffed on new and notable products, including a line of non-alcoholic aperitifs launched by musician Katy Perry.
In this Episode
|0:37: Deja Vu. Snap Into A… Chomps? Ice Cream On Everything – It’s A Thing. – The hosts realized that they have a couple trademarks to file, discussed the prospects for Coke’s first hard lemonade brand and wondered about whether a seven-brand trade group is truly “aces.” Later, Ray hated on a legacy snack brand and shared the delights of an organic hard seltzer line and Lunar New Year-themed spirit, Mike and Jacqui praised the surging growth of better-for-you alternatives and they all weighed on how to use a horde of ice cream.
Also Mentioned
Simply, Fresca, Topo Chico, Super Coffee, High Key, Olipop, Lemon Perfect, Koia, Enlightened, Three Wishes, Slim Jim, Chomps, Flying Embers, Remy Martin, De Soi, Soda Bossa, Planted, Plant Snacks, Sfoglini