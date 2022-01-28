Just How Big Are These Big Deals, Really?

0:37: Deja Vu. Snap Into A… Chomps? Ice Cream On Everything – It’s A Thing. – The hosts realized that they have a couple trademarks to file, discussed the prospects for Coke’s first hard lemonade brand and wondered about whether a seven-brand trade group is truly “aces.” Later, Ray hated on a legacy snack brand and shared the delights of an organic hard seltzer line and Lunar New Year-themed spirit, Mike and Jacqui praised the surging growth of better-for-you alternatives and they all weighed on how to use a horde of ice cream.