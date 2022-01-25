This Firm Is Investing Millions Into Brands That Will Change Human Health

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Manna Tree Partners, a private equity firm based in Vail, Colorado, describes itself as believing that “the future of health, well-being, and longevity is attainable through innovation in food.” The firm’s role in that vision? Invest in companies whose products are intended to make people feel and live better.

Since its launch in 2018, Manna Tree has made mid-stage investments in 10 companies, including pasture-raised egg brand Vital Farms, indoor greenhouse pioneer Gotham Greens, organic kombucha maker Health-Ade, plant–based prepared food and beverage company Urban Remedy and The New Primal, a brand of clean-ingredient meat snacks and condiments. Manna Tree also holds stakes in tech-driven service and supplier companies including those focused on gut health and plant-derived ingredients.

In an interview featured in this episode, Ross Iverson, the co-founder and chief investment officer of Manna Tree Partners discussed the firm’s investment philosophy and how consumer education and accessibility factor into its funding decisions, why diligence plays a bigger role than innovation when evaluating companies and how Manna Tree assesses companies at pre-seed and Series A levels.

In this Episode

0:44: Ross Iverson, Co-Founder & CIO, Manna Tree Partners – Taste Radio editor Ray Latif sat down with Iverson for an expansive conversation about Manna Tree’s vision and focus, including the reason for the firm’s office location, how the team incorporates its personal brand passions into the company’s funding strategy and the notion that Manna Tree believes in “a food-based approach to health care.” Iverson also discussed the firm’s ESG+H investment philosophy, how Manna Tree continues to thoughtfully deploy capital from its $141.5 million fund, how its team identified synergies and growth opportunities among portfolio companies and why reaching out to the firm via its website is preferable to (literally) knocking on its door.

Also Mentioned

Listener Comments