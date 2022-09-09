Networking Is Everything. And, It's Right In Front Of You.

0:39: Jersey Mike, Togronis For All, Confetti And BBQ – The hosts chatted about their respective summer vacations before sharing details about BevNET’s meetup at the company’s San Diego office and Taste Radio’s live podcast and networking event at Super Coffee’s office in Austin. They also noted the launch of Roya Capital, a new fund founded by the founders of Shaka Tea, a canned cocktail that’s likely to be a hit in the office, John’s visit to Spirited Away in New York City and a few brands marketing delicious drinks and food.