The Best New Products And Brands We Saw At Expo East 2022 (So Far)

On location at Natural Products Expo East 2022, the hosts shared their respective takes on standout products and brands exhibited during the first two days of the annual trade show, which is being held at the Philadelphia Convention Center. The roundup highlights several brands that are using better-for-you, innovative and plant-based ingredients to disrupt legacy food and beverage categories.
In this Episode
|0:39: Getting The Band Back Together. Everyone Loves Bryan Adams. What Can’t You Milk? – Former BevNET brand specialist Melissa Traverse returns the show as a special guest co-host, and it’s as if no time has passed. The hosts applauded the launch of and team behind Just Ice Tea, riffed on notable brands exhibited at Expo East’s Harvest Festival and debated whether Mike should be whispering about brownies. Later, Melissa named her “plant-based milk of the show,” Ray’s praised a pouch-packaged soup brand and John highlighted several premium sparkling tea brands.
Also Mentioned
Eat The Change, Just Ice Tea, Munchrooms, Lupii, Good Food For Good, Spero Foods, Supplant Co., Dalci, Elmhurst Naturals, Nitro Beverage Co., Small Batch Organics, bettermoo(d) Milk, Rip Van, I Eat My Greens, Pocket Latte, Fabalish, Sarilla, Tama Tea, Reishi Sparkling Botanicals, Inner Love Foods, Aqua ViTea, Eastern Standard Provisions, Fila Manila, Nara Foods, Oat Haus, Caulipower, Joolies, Chubby Snacks, Lil Bucks, Oba Snacks