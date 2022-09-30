The Best New Products And Brands We Saw At Expo East 2022 (So Far)

0:39: Getting The Band Back Together. Everyone Loves Bryan Adams. What Can’t You Milk? – Former BevNET brand specialist Melissa Traverse returns the show as a special guest co-host, and it’s as if no time has passed. The hosts applauded the launch of and team behind Just Ice Tea, riffed on notable brands exhibited at Expo East’s Harvest Festival and debated whether Mike should be whispering about brownies. Later, Melissa named her “plant-based milk of the show,” Ray’s praised a pouch-packaged soup brand and John highlighted several premium sparkling tea brands.