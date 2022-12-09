The Common Threads Of Competition Winners. And, The Community That Bolsters Us All.

0:39: Spiked Coconuts, Bleary Eyes, Chez Jay, Ray’s Llama – The episode kicks off with Mike as Ray’s literal echo, before the hosts congratulated two brands with sun-inspired names and Jacqui noted two well-received speakers. They also shared a few extensive thoughts on BevNET’s Cocktail Showdown 3 competition, an unpleasant “upper crust” and two of Best of 2022 award winners that had their fair share of doubters.