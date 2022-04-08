The New Products That Have Us Delighted, Divided And Drooling

– The show opens with a chat about Jacqui’s prowess in a sport called Camogie, Ray’s recent visit to Vail, Colorado, where he attended a business conference focused on the interaction of health,

food and nutrition and a call to entrepreneurs and industry executives to

register for tickets to an open house at BevNET HQ

later this month. The hosts also offered their take on the launch of “Local Weather,” encouraged listeners to register now – and save money – for the BevNET Live and NOSH Live Summer 2022 conferences and spoke about why gluten-free products should no longer taste like… gluten-free products. Later, they talked about new tea and treats to hit the market and why we’re loving canned wine these days.