The New Products That Have Us Delighted, Divided And Drooling

In this episode, Taste Radio’s hosts discussed new products in several food and beverage categories, including a nootropic-boosted hydration drink brand launched by an NFL star and NFT icon, a nostalgia-inspiring cinnamon spread, RTD milk teas and spiked tonics, artisanal and low-sugar sweets and perhaps the best-tasting tortillas on the market. They also riffed on recent work travel, this weekend’s Specialty Coffee Association trade show and a major funding round for a platform brand of experimental condiments and beverages.
In this Episode
|0:37: Come To Our Open House. Jacqui Is A Camogie Champion. Ray Doesn’t Ski. And Gluten Is One Of The Tastiest Things In The World. – The show opens with a chat about Jacqui’s prowess in a sport called Camogie, Ray’s recent visit to Vail, Colorado, where he attended a business conference focused on the interaction of health, food and nutrition and a call to entrepreneurs and industry executives to register for tickets to an open house at BevNET HQ later this month. The hosts also offered their take on the launch of “Local Weather,” encouraged listeners to register now – and save money – for the BevNET Live and NOSH Live Summer 2022 conferences and spoke about why gluten-free products should no longer taste like… gluten-free products. Later, they talked about new tea and treats to hit the market and why we’re loving canned wine these days.
Also Mentioned
Gotham Greens, The New Primal, Verde Farms, Health-Ade, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Nomadica, Acid League, Local Weather, Beckon Ice Cream, Shire City Herbals, St. Hildie’s Spiked Tincture Tonics, Vista Hermosa, The Greater Knead, Twrl Milk Tea, Half Day Tea Tonics, HighKey, Snickers, Twix, Gigantic Candy