There’s Big Money Flowing Into Small Brands. And, Why We’re Skeptical About A ‘Bowl.’

Following a two-week period that saw five beverage brands collectively add nearly $60 million in new funding, BevNET reporter Brad Avery joined the Taste Radio team for a discussion about each deal and how the companies are planning to deploy the capital. They also spoke about the increasing prevalence of food and beverage conglomerates internally developing on-trend concepts while taking branding and design cues from entrepreneurial companies. And with the launch of Expo West 2022 just 10 days away, the hosts urged attendees and exhibitors to share news about their plans for the event with BevNET and NOSH.

In this Episode

0:37: Did Anyone Buy A Lottery Ticket? #THCTuesday, Indulgent Butters And A Terrific Trademark – The episode opens with a chat about twos, how entrepreneurs can help Brad and why brands that share information make our lives easier. They also discussed the launch of Post Holdings’ new keto-focused cereal brand and why big companies are seemingly making fewer bets on small brands. Later, the hosts chatted about several new and noteworthy products, including brain-boosting bars, indulgent almond butter, clean ingredient smoothies, THC-infused chips and… Glonuts.

Also Mentioned

Sanzo, Barcode, Cann, KOS, Bizzy Coffee, Sweet Leaf Tea, Waterloo, Incredi-Bowl Cereal, Off Limits, Magic Spoon, BodyArmor, Soulboost, Tsumo, Glonuts, Brainiac Foods, Clean Energy Smoothies, Colive Olive Oil, District Snacks

