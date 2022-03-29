You Must Check This Box To Have A Fighting Chance. These Founders Explain Why.

1:02: Interview: Susan Buckwalter, Co-Founder/CEO, Recoup – Taste Radio editor Ray Latif sat down with Buckwalter at Natural Products Expo West 2022 where they spoke about how Recoup has made strides in the two-plus years since its launch and found a receptive audience among consumers seeking alternatives to traditional sports and hydration beverages. As part of the conversation, Buckwalter discussed how her co-founder’s personal health battles inspired the brand, how their respective backgrounds supported their alignment as a team and how Recoup set out to create a foundation for success. She also explained why leaning into both flavor and function has supported trial and sales and why she encourages entrepreneurs to build and engage with a network of like minded founders.