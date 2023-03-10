A Sampling Of The Best From A Wild Expo West

On the ground in Anaheim, California, Taste Radio’s hosts reflected upon the first two days of an exhilarating Natural Products Expo West 2023 and highlighted standout new brands and products exhibited at the show, along with those featured at the Snaxshot X BevNET and MENA CPG meetups held during the week.

Also Mentioned

Senor Mango, Absurd Snacks, Brutal, Casalu, Canneta, Bantu, People People, Pouro, Scout Canning, Tempo, Louie Louie, Babo’s Kitchen, Pockets Chocolate, Wild Tonic, Rowdy Mermaid, Seacharrones, Chomps, Fishwife, Aura Bora, Mason Dixie Foods, Ziba Foods, Sanzo, Urban Remedy, Little Sesame, Fly By Jing, Rudi’s, Chamberlain Coffee, Just Egg, Heyday Canning, Better Sour, Afia, Magicdates, Zesty Z, Mazzah, Aissa, Mason Dixie, RIND, Bad Tea, Sucker Punch, Greenhouse, Mooski, BioLift, Acid League, Blake’s Seed Based