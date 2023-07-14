Can Tesla Conquer CPG? It’s A Community Call.

– The episode featured a quintet of hosts, as John joined Jacqui in the San Diego office and Melissa Traverse sat in with Ray and Mike at BevNET HQ. Melissa shared her experience celebrating Bastille Day in Paris, Jacqui noted that the WCB wasn’t as tidy as it could be (blame Josh) and the hosts collectively wondered about Elon Musk’s mindset when it comes to CPG. Later, Ray grilled John about his workcation, Melissa teased upcoming and

funding-focused episodes of Community Call

and discussed the value that entrepreneurs get from

joining BevNET’s Slack channel

and everyone shared their favorite sips and bites from the past week.