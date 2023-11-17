How Can ChatGPT Help CPG? Plus, Is This The Best Revamp Of 2023?

We’ve all seen the cute, clever and occasionally terrifying images created using ChatGPT and other AI generators. But can CPG companies utilize these apps in a meaningful way? The hosts discussed potential ways that AI might help make certain processes more efficient. They also spoke about why a food brand’s recent packaging revamp is excellent in every way and riffed on a spicy and sporty LTO.
In this Episode
Also Mentioned
Fair & Square, LEXINGTON BAKES, Maazah, Lentiful, Confusion Snacks, Zwita, Calexo, Nutcase Milk, Fang, Mixoloshe, adapt superwater, Joie Energy, Troov, Plant Press, MAGIC CACTUS, Sly, Erva Brew Co., Spade, Feel Good Foods, Harmless Harvest, Joia, Sipp, Hint, Eggo, Pop-Tart, Aura Bora, Tempo, Luv Yuzu Lite, Dr. Pepper