How Can ChatGPT Help CPG? Plus, Is This The Best Revamp Of 2023?

0:35: Street Fighter Showdown. 18 Brands, Two Winners. Colin Brings Us Fried Food. More THC. – Ray showed up in a suit and ready for battle in John’s latest opus, Jacqui offered keen advice on how to leverage AI when working on a new label design and the hosts congratulated the participants in BevNET and NOSH’s upcoming brand competitions. They also chatted about Dr. Pepper’s new “Hot Take” variety and why spice is underutilized in beverages, munched on pickle chips and jalapeno poppers prepared by super colleague Colin (who briefly joined them on the mics) and discussed Feel Good Foods’ packaging overhaul along with a few new products.