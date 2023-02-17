Identifying Next-Gen Prime Time Brands. It Starts Here… And There.

Taste Radio’s hosts discussed the value of attending CPG-centric community events and BevNET’s new series of interactive open meetings that address common questions and current issues impacting food and beverage entrepreneurs. They also explained how Expo West 2023 exhibitors can best advise our editorial teams about their presence at the upcoming event, highlighted recent capital raises for two beverage brands and riffed on several new products and brand extensions from two Mexican-inspired food brands and a trio of innovative energy drinks, among several others.
In this Episode
|0:45: BevNET Day Is Feb. 31. Jacqui, The Californian. Not Even A Sliver Of Salsa. – Ray kicked off the episode by calling for a new holiday that celebrates numpties and lattes, John discussed the development and focus of BevNET’s new Community Call series and encouraged SoCal listeners to attend next week’s San Diego meetup before Jacqui shared sun-soaked directions to the WCB. They also directed Expo West-ers to upload information about their booths, Ray’s secret to staying healthy while on the road, Ithaca’s foray into salsa (one host was allotted a very small amount), a brand of plant-based milk concentrate, spicy candy and snacks and a line of energy drinks primed for the big time.
Also Mentioned
Rishi, Roar Organic, The New Primal, Ithaca, Planut, Thirst Burster Drink, Machu Picchu Energy, Prime, Tamalitoz, Chuza, Pressed, Revol Greens, JAS, Drink Weird