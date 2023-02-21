Yes, Investors Love Healthy Brands. But All The Ingredients Matter.

According to a 2020 health survey conducted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 41.9% of Americans aged 20 and over are obese. It’s a frustrating statistic for public health officials whose advocacy for exercising more frequently and making better eating decisions can often fall on deaf ears.
Those issues, however, are linked to the accessibility and affordability of healthy food and beverages. Yes, there are better-for-you options, but are they readily available at a reasonable cost to most consumers? That was a persistent question during Manna Tree’s second annual Global Health Forum, hosted earlier this month at the firm’s home base of Vail, Colorado.
Founded on the belief that “the future of health, well-being and longevity is attainable through innovation in food,” Manna Tree invests in and actively partners with growth-stage companies, including Health-Ade, The New Primal, Urban Remedy, Gotham Greens, Verde Farms and Good Culture.
Prior to attending the Global Health Forum, which featured presentations on metabolic health and how consumer behavior has shifted around the better-for-you segment, Taste Radio editor Ray Latif sat down with Manna Tree leaders Ross Iverson, Brent Drever and Steve Young for a trio conversations about the firm’s investment strategy and how it relates to getting healthy and affordable food into the shopping carts of more consumers.
We also discussed how entrepreneurs are faced with shifting expectations for bottom line and top line growth, their assessment of consumer confidence and spending, emerging food trends and ways that public institutions and private companies can align on common goals to positively impact global health.
Health-Ade, The New Primal, Urban Remedy, Vital Farms, Gotham Greens, Verde Farms, Good Culture, AriZona, Bellisio Foods, Annie’s