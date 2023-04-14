Inside The Mind Of An Active Investor. And, A $200 Revamp? Yep.

1:17: JLo, What Are You Doing? A Dinky Concept. Lady Boba And Blob Guy. – Jacqui chatted about her preparation and plans for the upcoming Coachella festival before sharing new speaker announcements for BevNET Live Summer 2023. The hosts collectively wondered about the scaling potential of a brand that has a hyper-specific target consumer and why authenticity is a glaring issue with Jennifer Lopez’ new RTD cocktail brand. Later, BevNET’s director of community Melissa Traverse joined the episode and spoke about recent and upcoming episodes of Community Call, and the hosts riffed on several notable brands including a canned boba tea and a functional granola.