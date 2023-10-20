Let’s Play ‘Is It Innovative?’ And, Why Are Celebrities Flocking To Coffee?

0:35: Late Night Radio. Coke’s Latest Cocktail. Mushroom Coffee & Cognitive Shots. Ray’s Famous Celebrity Rankings. – Ray kicked off the show by getting an NKOTB classic stuck in Mike’s head before the hosts spoke about The Coca-Cola’s Co’s continued foray into beverage alcohol and a spicy line extension, whether a Jenelle Evans’ new functional coffee brand will resonate with her fans and “B+ list celebrity” Cole Hauser’s cowboy java. Jacqui praised a brand of plant-based sushi and a tree-bark infused drink line, Ray sipped on a brain-boosting smoothie shot and shared hummus, crackers and iced latte powders with John and Mike, the latter of whom didn’t bring any coconut yogurt for the group.