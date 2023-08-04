New Or Exciting? It Helps To Be Both, But If We Had To Pick One…

The hosts discussed a celebrity foodie’s new glitzy brand of $10/box pasta, the debut of a black-owned and gastronomic-inspired brand of toaster pastries at Target, French’s sweet limited-time partner and a brief recap of the recently held 2023 Tales of The Cocktail convention. Also featured is the latest edition of Special Ops with Andrew Guard, in which the operations expert shares his take on both opportunities and challenges that are impacting new and emerging beverage and food companies.
In this Episode
|0:40: A Refreshing Take On “Tales.” Giada x Olive Garden. NYC Peeps, We’re Calling In A Favor. – John and Mike returned from their respective visits to Southern California while Ray got back from New Orleans and discussed trends and takeaways from bar hospitality and spirits event Tales of The Cocktail. The hosts reacted to Giada De Laurentiis’ foray into CPG and the debut of French’s mustard-flavored Skittles (it’s a TikTok thing) and chatted about founder visits to the office and a few new brands, including Ghetto Gastro.
|28:17: Special Ops with Andrew Guard, Vol. 3 – In the third installment of our regular series with Guard, the Right Coast Brands founder reflects on products featured in BevNET’s New Beverage Showdown 25 competition held in June, why mushrooms have become the “it” ingredient and how they’re incorporated into new foods and beverages and innovative concepts that he and his team are bringing to life, including a kava-based drink and a refreshing hard tea.
Also Mentioned
Saint James Tea, Lyre’s, Ritual Zero, Bosscal Mezcal, El Tequileno, Glenmorangie, Johnnie Walker, Giadzy, Barilla, Prince Pasta, French’s, Skittles, Nuttin Ordinary, Wehl Plant Drops, Ghetto Gastro, Gunna Drinks, Chubby Snacks, Bashi, Cape Tide Hard Tea