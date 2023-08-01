The Best Way To Think Outside The Box? Get Rid Of The Box.

Juliet is the result of two entrepreneurs who thought outside the box… by getting rid of the box.



Launched in July 2022, Juliet is a first-to-market brand of multiserve wine founded by longtime friends Allison Luvera and Lauren De Niro Pipher. Unlike boxed varieties, the wine is encased in a cylindrical container with a black strap that is designed to evoke the style and sophistication of a luxury handbag.

Juliet markets three varietals – Pinot Noir, Sauvignon Blanc and Dry Rose – each sold in 1.5L packages that retail for $35. Positioned as an upscale brand, Juliet is also designed to appeal to consumers that value sustainability but who don’t want to compromise on taste and quality.



In this episode, Luvera and De Niro Pipher spoke about how they assessed the opportunity to disrupt a legacy category, why developing a unique package was central to the planning process and how they have won over retailers by positioning Juliet as an upscale lifestyle brand.

0:43: Interview: Allison Luvera and Lauren De Niro Pipher, Co-Founders, Juliet – Luvera and De Niro Pipher spoke with Taste Radio editor Ray Latif about why they use the term “boxed wine” to describe Juliet, their challenging, but ultimately correct decision to change package designers and how they utilized their respective skill sets to map out an initial business strategy. They also discussed Juliet’s target consumer and what they’ve learned about how customers perceive the brand since its launch, how influencers fit into the company’s marketing strategy and their perspective on support for women-led brands in the wine industry.

