Second Chances, And The Investor Obsessed With Outliers

– Jacqui shared details of a recent visit to Baja’s burgeoning wine scene, before the hosts collectively reflected on their favorite defunct brands and why some received a second chance. They also chatted about a mashup of notable products, including canned beans with a nostalgic twist and citrus-infused cold brew coffee.

30:00: Segment: The Goat Pen With Carlton Fowler – Fowler riffed on his love for Magnolia Bakery’s new packaged cookie line before explaining how he defines and invests in outlier companies and his perspective on celebrity and creator-led brands. He also explained why a brand’s track record isn’t necessarily an indication of its potential, how and why investors can get it wrong and his advice on what to leave out of a pitch deck.