Second Chances, And The Investor Obsessed With Outliers

Can Coolhaus make a comeback? Although the beloved non-dairy ice cream brand is reportedly on the chopping block, the hosts discussed a potential salvation akin to those of discontinued brands resurrected by new owners. This episode also features the latest installment of The Goat Pen with Carlton Fowler, the co-founder of Goat Rodeo Capital, who spoke about his “obsession” with outliers.
In this Episode
|0:41: Wine In Baja. RIP… But, Maybe Not? Bliss Balls, Energy Gels, Pizza Nuts. – Jacqui shared details of a recent visit to Baja’s burgeoning wine scene, before the hosts collectively reflected on their favorite defunct brands and why some received a second chance. They also chatted about a mashup of notable products, including canned beans with a nostalgic twist and citrus-infused cold brew coffee.
|30:00: Segment: The Goat Pen With Carlton Fowler – Fowler riffed on his love for Magnolia Bakery’s new packaged cookie line before explaining how he defines and invests in outlier companies and his perspective on celebrity and creator-led brands. He also explained why a brand’s track record isn’t necessarily an indication of its potential, how and why investors can get it wrong and his advice on what to leave out of a pitch deck.
Also Mentioned
Vita Coco, Zico, Coolhaus, Brave Robot, Honest Tea, Just Ice Tea, Dirty Lemon, Ibex, NJoy, Rise Brewing Co., La Colombe, Door County Coffee, Bai, Lemon Perfect, Chargel, Raw Bliss Balls, Creation Nation, Healthy Truth, Combos, Daily Crunch, Goldfish, Heyday Canning Co., A Dozen Cousins, Fillo’s, Barnacle Foods, Frank’s Hot Sauce, Tabasco, Nectar Hard Seltzer, The Good Crisp, HopLark, BeatBox Beverages