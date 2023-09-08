The Competition You Didn’t See Coming. Plus, The Redemption Of Premium.

– Ray and Mike returned to the show and the latter brought his favorite beverage with him. The hosts chatted about attention-grabbing rhetoric surrounding the “Barbie” movie and a new LTO featuring the pop culture icon, as well as Dole’s solid segue into snacking and entrepreneurial takes on puffs and popcorn. Jacqui sipped on an “ayurvedic superdrink” while everyone wondered about its scaling potential and also discussed The Glenlivet’s innovative RTD libation.

33:24: Alan Kennedy, Master Blender, Redemption Whiskey – Kennedy joined Redemption owner Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits in November 2022 and oversees all aspects of production and innovation for the brand, which describes itself as “leading the rye revival in America.” Two decades of experience in the culinary, hospitality, wine and spirits industries gives him an uncommon perspective on distilling and blending, yet one that remains focused on delivering consumers a premium and quality experience at every sip, a topic he expounded upon in this interview.