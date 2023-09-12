The Secret To Winning At Target, Whole Foods & Costco? It Starts With ‘Honey.’

When Christy Goldsby launched Honey Mama’s in 2013, her vision for the brand was simple: make better-for-you, delicious snacks accessible to more people.

Early on, however, communicating the attributes and better-for-you nature of her nutrient-rich refrigerated truffle bars had been anything but easy. Goldsby noted that during the brand’s first few years on the market, most people “didn’t know what the heck the products were.” While words may have fallen short, the bars’ indulgent flavor and creamy texture spoke volumes. Great taste generated a loyal base of consumers and brand evangelists.

Today, Honey Mama’s is available in over 8,000 stores nationwide, including Whole Foods, Target, Sprouts and Costco. The brand’s traction in natural and conventional channels attracted the attention of San Francisco-based venture capital firm Amberstone, which led Honey Mama’s $10.3 million Series A funding round, completed in August 2021.

In this episode, Goldsby spoke about how her experience as a bakery owner influenced the development of Honey Mama’s, why demoing is the foundation of its marketing strategy and the evolution of its positioning and packaging. She also explained how the company navigated a high profile retailer’s devastating decision to discontinue the brand and why handing over day-to-day operations was the right move for its future.

In this Episode

0:43: Interview: Christy Goldsby, Founder, Honey Mama’s – Goldsby spoke with Taste Radio editor Ray Latif about Honey Mama’s new “Truffle Treats” line before discussing her perspective on launching the brand at age 44 and lessons learned from her first business. She also explained how she developed strong relationships with the brand’s first retailers, the company’s gradual shift from an emphasis on “superfoods” to indulgence and why she “checked our ‘truth radar’ at every step” of Honey’s Mama’s package revamp. Later, she discussed the brand’s rise and fall at Trader Joe’s, and why CEO Jared Schwartz is an ideal counterpart.

Also Mentioned

Honey Mama’s