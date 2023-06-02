The Links Between Music, Cocktail Culture & Innovation

What parallels exist between music, food and beverage and how can they inform entrepreneurs about innovation strategies? The hosts look to legendary music producer Rick Rubin for answers. We also discuss trends from behind the bar with the 2023 USBG World Class bartender of the year Renato Tonelli and Julie Reiner, the owner of world renowned NYC cocktail restaurants The Clover Club and Leyenda.
In this Episode
|0:43: Ray Is Pumped, Walmart Is In The House, Consider The Listener’s Perspective, Amaro Sherbet! – Less than two weeks away from BevNET Live Summer 2023, the hosts spoke about the opportunity for attendees to meet one-on-one with buyers from Walmart and Sprouts before discussing how a recent “60 Minutes” interview could help founders strategize for new product development. They also sipped on CBD-infused beverages and better-for-you sports drinks before snacking on amaro-infused sherbet and chilled granola bars.
|24:25: Interview: Renato Tonelli, 2023 USBG World Class Bartender Of The Year – Tonelli sat down with Taste Radio editor Ray Latif amid the USBG Presents World Class competition, which was sponsored by beverage alcohol giant Diageo and held in Austin, Texas last month. The event featured 30 of the nation’s top mixologists, each of whom were presented with a series of challenges inspired by current spirit and cocktail trends. Ultimately, the title was earned by Tonelli, a bartender and the beverage training director at esteemed New York City bar Dante. In this interview, he spoke about his experience in the competition, how he sources inspiration and manages pressure and why he’s bullish on non-alcoholic cocktails.
|37:02: Interview: Julie Reiner, Owner, The Clover Clover, Leyenda and Milady’s – Judging the USBG World Class competition were industry legends and luminaries, including Julie Reiner, the Brooklyn-based owner of world renowned cocktail bars The Clover Clover, Leyenda and Milady’s. In this conversation, Reiner spoke about how she uses her influence to promote positive and progressive trends from behind the bar and in patrons’ glasses as well as her interest in RTD cocktails as the co-founder of Social Hour.
Also Mentioned
Poppi, vitaminwater, Bai, Wet Hydration, Gatorade, Powerade, Sati Soda, Brez, Squirt, Starry, Sierra Mist, Salt & Straw, Straightaway Cocktails, Mooski, Seedlip