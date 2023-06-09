The Surprising Trends Reshaping Back Bars & Pantries Alike

0:45: Mike Trolls, United Rolls. Big Wins For Wine And BFY Brands. Oh, And Combos-Ish. – Mike tried to cover up his soccer team’s historic collapse, before the hosts encouraged listeners to join BevNET’s new Slack community , discussed E&J Gallo’s acquisition of canned wine brand Bev and the news that a VC firm focused on BFY brands raised $34 million for its second fund. Later, Jacqui highlighted a couple high-test cannabis-based beverages and John shared some Combos-like snacks that Mike hasn’t stopped eating since.