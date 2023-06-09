The Surprising Trends Reshaping Back Bars & Pantries Alike

There’s big money flowing into emerging concepts… and we have the receipts. Within this episode, the hosts discussed canned wine, plant-based analogs of popular snacks and THC-centric brands. We also discussed influential trends and innovative products in the evolving world of mixology in interviews with past World Class US Bartenders of the Year Jessi Pollak and Adam Fournier along with James Beard-honored mixologist and author Kim Haasarud.
In this Episode
|0:45: Mike Trolls, United Rolls. Big Wins For Wine And BFY Brands. Oh, And Combos-Ish. – Mike tried to cover up his soccer team’s historic collapse, before the hosts encouraged listeners to join BevNET’s new Slack community, discussed E&J Gallo’s acquisition of canned wine brand Bev and the news that a VC firm focused on BFY brands raised $34 million for its second fund. Later, Jacqui highlighted a couple high-test cannabis-based beverages and John shared some Combos-like snacks that Mike hasn’t stopped eating since.
|18:57: Interview: Kim Hassarud, Founder, Liquid Architecture – Haasarud spoke with Taste Radio editor Ray Latif about her role with the USBG, her efforts and advice to support the next generation of bartenders in America, surprising spirit trends and her perspective on growing consumer demand for low- and non-alcoholic cocktails.
|39:38: Interviews: Andrew Fournier, 2021 USBG World Class Bartender Of The Year/Jessi Pollak, 2022 USBG World Class Bartender Of The Year – Fournier and Pollak discussed their respective experiences competing in the World Class competition, the impact of being crowned champion on their careers, incorporating novel spirits and ingredients into their work and what flavors, textures, formulations are resonating with modern consumers.
Also Mentioned
Bev, High Noon, Fishers Island Lemonade, MUD\WTR, Mid-Day Squares, Three Wishes, Legally Highest, Highest Ground Coffee Co., Paqui, Rivalz, Combos, Moku, Seedlip, Johnnie Walker, Ketel One