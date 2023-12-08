They Came. They Pitched. They Won.

0:35: What Day Is It? Connections Aplenty. A Sitar Under The Stars. — Ray and the team spoke about their first week in Marina Del Rey, the events’ new venue and attendees’ praise of plentiful networking opportunities and retailer meetings. They also discussed the quality of brands participating in the BevNET and NOSH competitions and how Calexo’s victory in the New Beverage Showdown reflects strategic companies’ evolving perspective on cannabis drinks.