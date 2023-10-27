What’s Generating Deal Flow & Investment? Plus, New Collabs We Love.

0:35: Oh, Hi, Whole Foods. Ask And Interview. Ube & Scotch. Tia Traction. Donuts And Coffee. – The episode kicked off with the news that representatives from Whole Foods will be participating in “Retailer One-on-One” sessions at NOSH Live, how attendees can take part in a live version of our Elevator Talk series and join us for a conversation in the Taste Radio Studio at BevNET Live. John whipped up some purple cocktails before the hosts congratulated Tia Lupita founder Hector Saldivar, whose company just raised $2.6 million, and chatted about what’s eliciting interest (and causing concern) among food and beverage investors. Later, they munched on hibiscus-flavored popcorn, coffee-infused mini-donuts, chocolate truffles and better-for-you protein bars.