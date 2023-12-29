Will White Claw 0% Dethrone Liquid Death? We Reflect & Predict.

What can BevNET and NOSH’s most-read news stories of 2023 inform us about the coming year? The hosts reflected on the sites’ top viewed articles from the past 12 months – including White Claw’s upcoming launch of a non-alcoholic line, the Erewhon NYC pop-up that never was and controversy over a kratom-infused shot brand – and what impact the news may have on trends, innovation and emerging categories in 2024.
In this Episode
|0:35: B-Ball Brad. Mainstreaming Ultra. Who’s Gonna Drink That? Controversial Kratom. – Mike’s quick break from his soccer-themed brunch inspired us to learn more about Brad’s lifetime Celtics’ fandom. The hosts spoke about a news story that is featured in two of NOSH’s top 10 most read articles of 2023 before kicking the tires on White Claw 0%, who will be the likely consumers of the beverage and whether its arrival will be a boon to the emerging market for alcohol-alternative drinks. They also discussed the launch of a new entrepreneur-led venture fund, and the controversy surrounding the functional ingredient kratom and how a high-profile lawsuit is shaping its future.
Also Mentioned
