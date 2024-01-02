The Visionaries & Disruptors Leading A New Paradigm For Food & Beverage

This special edition of the podcast features highlights from interviews with seven founders, creators and innovators who joined us on the show during the second half of 2023. Our guests include John Fieldly, the chairman and CEO of Celsius; Maya Kaimal, the founder and chief creative officer of Maya Kaimal Foods; Dan Aykroyd, the co-founder of Crystal Head Vodka; Allison Luvera and Lauren De Niro Pipher, the co-Founders of Juliet; Tom Colicchio, a partner with Colicchio Kitchen; and Chris Hunter, the co-founder and CEO of Koia.
In this Episode
|0:31: Interview: John Fieldly, Chairman and CEO, Celsius – Let’s kick things off with John Fieldly, the chairman and CEO of fast-growing energy drink brand Celsius. In this clip, pulled from an episode published on September 19, John spoke about how financial discipline is embedded in company culture, why ambition is key to maintaining the brand’s momentum and how he navigates disagreements with investors and shareholders.
|9:57: Interview: Maya Kaimal, Founder, Maya Kaimal Foods – Next up we have Maya Kaimal, the founder and chief creative officer of Maya Kaimal Foods, a groundbreaking brand of Indian-inspired sauces, condiments and ready-to-eat dishes. In a clip pulled from an episode featured on November 28, Maya explained how the company operates and innovates at the intersection of data, trends and retailer needs, how she aligned with an investor that could support her vision, and what she’s learned about hiring the right – and wrong – people.
|20:36: Interview: Dan Aykroyd, Co-Founder, Crystal Head Vodka – Let’s keep it going with actor, comedian and entrepreneur Dan Aykroyd, the co-founder of Crystal Head Vodka, an ultra-premium spirit brand identified by its distinctive skull-shaped bottle. In this clip, from our episode published on August 22, Dan spoke about what makes him an effective salesman and why he believes that his celebrity has a limited impact on the brand’s past and future.
|25:44: Interview: Allison Luvera and Lauren De Niro Pipher, Co-Founders, Juliet – Next we have Allison Luvera and Lauren De Niro Pipher, the co-founders of Juliet, a premium brand of multiserve wine encased in an innovative cylindrical container. In the following clip, pulled from an episode published on August 1, Allison and Lauren explained why developing a unique package was central to the planning process, and discussed their challenging, but ultimately correct, decision to change package designers.
|31:29: Interview: Tom Colicchio, Partner, Colicchio Kitchen – We continue with renowned chef, restaurateur and “Top Chef” judge Tom Colicchio, who is also a partner with premium sauce and condiment brand Colicchio Kitchen. In this clip, pulled from an episode aired on July 18, Tom spoke about how he defines “good food” and why he’s hesitant about adding an ethnic-themed line.
|35:57: Interview: Chris Hunter, Co-Founder/CEO, Koia – Finally, we hear from Chris Hunter, the co-founder and CEO of plant-based beverage company Koia. In the following clip, pulled from an episode published on November 14, Chris spoke about the importance of setting goals in both his personal life and in business, the company’s first month of profitability and why he warns entrepreneurs about short-term trends within the investment community.
Also Mentioned
Celsius, Maya Kaimal Foods, Crystal Head Vodka, Juliet, Colicchio Kitchen, Koia