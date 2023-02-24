Lots Of Questions. Most We Can Answer. A Couple, Not So Much.

BevNET’s director of community Melissa Traverse joined Taste Radio hosts Ray Latif and Jacqui Brugliera for a discussion about a new source for valuable industry info, ways that our team can connect with and highlight Expo West exhibitors and a high-profile CEO’s shocking exit. They also spoke about a hot brand’s big retail win, luscious limited-time offerings and had a frank chat about the Whole30 diet and intermittent fasting.
In this Episode
|0:36: Back On The ‘Cast. ‘Boys’ Brilliant Advice. Expo Plans Revealed. Green Juice, Black Coffee, No Dairy. – Ray praised the return of Melissa, who, along with Jacqui, shared insights gleaned from the first episode of ‘Community Call,’ before each discussed their preparation and planning for Expo West 2023 (send us your info!), including their social media and video content strategy at the event. Later, they reacted to the news that Miyoko’s founder Miyoko Shninner had been removed from her role as CEO of the alt-dairy company, shared their admiration for a fast-growing brand, their excitement about a TV-show themed ice cream and indulgent, LTO snack before they each described their current rituals for healthy eating.
Also Mentioned
Belgian Boys, Miyoko’s, Omsom, Jeni’s, Honey Mama’s, Lattini, Pressed, Evolution Fresh, Suja, Trader Joe’s