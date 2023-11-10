You Have Their Attention. But How Do You Keep It?

0:43: A Host And Three Judges. Agendas And Attendees. Cupcakes Of The Pizza Variety. Pickle Everything. – The hosts chatted about their respective roles in the four brand competitions at BevNET’s winter events and highlighted the shows’ agendas and attendee lists. They also munched on Pizza Cupcakes (yes, it’s a thing) and spoke about how the brand has differentiated itself from traditional counterparts, why pickle-flavored LTOs are coming out of the woodwork and how Jacqui is doubling down on functional mushrooms.