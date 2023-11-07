Why Bloom Is Booming On TikTok And Winning At Target & Walmart

Mari Llewellyn’s personal wellness journey, highlighted by a remarkable 90-pound weight loss, brought her online fame and sparked the creation of her wellness brand, Bloom Nutrition. But it’s Bloom’s consumers who have been fanning its flames in recent years, evangelizing about the products’ impact on their own journeys to better health and wellbeing.

Founded in 2019, Bloom debuted as a direct-to-consumer brand of pre-workout powders and has since evolved into an omnichannel supplement company, anchored by its popular Greens & Superfoods products. The brand is bolstered by a thriving social media presence: Mari routinely touts products to her 1.5 million Instagram followers, while Bloom itself has 427,000 followers on the platform and over 660,000 on TikTok.

Bloom had been solely focused on e-commerce until October 2022 when the brand landed its first retail partnership by entering over 600 Target locations. Just four months later, Walmart added its products to nearly 1,800 of its stores. After a year on shelf, Bloom is one of the highest turning brands in its category at Target according to co-founder Greg LaVecchia, who credited Bloom’s social media prowess for driving sales and velocity.

In this episode, Llewellyn and LaVecchia spoke about the company’s roots and how its marketing strategy has gradually shifted away from an emphasis on her personal story to one of “letting the creators create.” They also discussed how they measure the return on its investment in social media, why hiring young talent has been key to success on TikTok and how they’ve supported Bloom’s relationships with Target and Walmart.

In this Episode

0:43: Interview: Mari Llewellyn and Greg LaVecchia, Co-Founders, Bloom Nutrition – Llewellyn and LaVecchia spoke about their “Pursuit of Wellness” podcast, the differences between their respective offices and coffee consumption before Llewellyn discussed how a dramatic shift in health habits led to her becoming an influential figure in the wellness community. They also explained how they developed a popular brand of resistance bands and takeaways from its success, where they saw an opportunity to innovate in the supplement category, the reason that Bloom aligns with thousands of influencers and why it trusts its social team to make the right decisions for the brand. Later, they explained why Gen Z and Gen Alpha – and not experienced marketing leaders – are best equipped to lead social media strategy, how LaVecchia convinced Target to take on Bloom and why it thrived early on despite bottom-shelf placement, and how in-person events have been effective for driving awareness and trial.

