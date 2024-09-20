A Tiny Bit Better Doesn’t Cut It… We See You Lunchly

When worlds collide, do consumers benefit? The hosts weigh in on Lunchly, the much hyped new Lunchables competitor launched by uber influencers and entrepreneurs Mr. Beast, Logan Paul and KSI. They also highlight unusual collaborations between fashion and consumer brands, and reach for healthy soups and shots.
In this Episode
|0:25: LOUIE-ville? Church Time. The Kids Are Not Alright. Breakfast Totes. Maker’s Mahk. The Perfect Collab. – Ray returns from Kentucky and gets schooled at home, before the hosts highlight the Taste Radio Meetup on September 25 and an interview with serial entrepreneur Jeff Church at the event. They then turn their attention to Lunchly and whether the brand’s positioning as a healthier alternative to Lunchables holds water. Ray also reports on his experience visiting the Maker’s Mark distillery and the launch of the bourbon brand’s new cellar aged expression; Jacqui praises Heyday’s new soups; and the Newton-based hosts munch on a new line of crunchy, spicy cookies and sip on cold-pressed juice shots and guayusa-infused energy drinks.
Also Mentioned
Suja, Lunchly, Prime, Feastables, Jimmy Dean, Klondike, Good Humor, Popsicle, Maker’s Mark, Momofuku, Sunnie, Lunchables, Milk Bar, Momofuku, Heyday Canning, Sofresco, Ability Energy