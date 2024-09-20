A Tiny Bit Better Doesn’t Cut It… We See You Lunchly

– Ray returns from Kentucky and gets schooled at home, before the hosts highlight the

Taste Radio Meetup on September 25

and an interview with serial entrepreneur Jeff Church at the event. They then turn their attention to Lunchly and whether the brand’s positioning as a healthier alternative to Lunchables holds water. Ray also reports on his experience visiting the Maker’s Mark distillery and the launch of the bourbon brand’s new cellar aged expression; Jacqui praises Heyday’s new soups; and the Newton-based hosts munch on a new line of crunchy, spicy cookies and sip on cold-pressed juice shots and guayusa-infused energy drinks.