David, Decaf & Daiquiris. They’re All Trending.

With Taste Radio’s London meetups on the horizon, the hosts have their say on trendy brands, new products and the coming crush of seasonal LTOs. They share their respective takes on David, the high-profile protein bar brand launched by RXBAR co-founder Peter Rahal and whether decaf coffee is about to take off. They also get giddy about green cocktails and a record-breaking advent calendar.
In this Episode
|0:25: A “Man Cold”? An English Itinerary. Let’s Eat David. Welcome Back, Pop. TUR-meric. Jacqui’s X-Mas Gift. – John is recovering from a sniffle, but still well enough to take a cross-country day trip. Ray gives a rundown of the hosts’ London plans. The Newton crew samples David bars and everyone weighs in on the brand’s positioning and potential. Ray congratulates an industry veteran on a “perfect” gig before Mike talks about a turmeric-centric beverage brand and its upcoming package refresh. Jacqui digs on caffeine-free coffee and coffee alternatives and John breaks out an unusual RTD cocktail, while Ray praises Straightaway Cocktails’ latest opus.
Also Mentioned
Lucky Saint, Trip, Dash, Doughlicious, David, RXBAR, Lemon Perfect, Vita Coco, Jagermeister, Red Bull, Golden Tiger, BodyArmor, Celsius, Olipop, Mud/Wtr, Ryze, Cuppa, Explorer Cold Brew, Gardenista, Nurri, Fancypants, Straightaway Cocktails