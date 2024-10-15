Even After A $600M Exit, Peter Rahal Isn’t Satisfied. The Truth Is, He May Never Be.

How do you top a $600 million exit? If you’re Peter Rahal, you aim for one that’s four times bigger. Anything less, he says, would be a failure.

Peter is one of the co-founders of RXBAR, a platform brand of clean ingredient protein snacks created in 2013. Four years after the brand’s debut, it was acquired by Kellogg for the aforementioned nine figure sum.

Earlier this year, Peter launched David, which is positioned as “a rigorously perfected protein bar.” Each bar contains 28g protein, 150 calories, and 0g sugar and is described as containing the most protein per calorie of any brand in the bar category. The products are sold direct-to-consumer for $15 for a 4-pack of each flavor, which include Blueberry Pie, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Double Fudge Brownie, and Cake Batter.

In August the company announced a $10 million seed funding round, led by Peter and includinged Valor Siren Ventures along with longevity expert and bestselling author Dr. Peter Attia and Stanford neuroscientist and podcast host Andrew Huberman.

In an interview framed as a series of true or false questions, Peter discusses his obsessive work ethic and leadership style and reflects on the business strategy and decisions that helped RXBAR scale rapidly, including the impact of investing in high quality packaging design and customer service. He talks about how to create “the best business strategy” and what he means when he says that happiness is “irrelevant.”

0:35: Peter Rahal, Co-Founder, RXBAR & David – Peter explains why, despite having an introverted personality, he tries to be visible and accessible as a founder, whether he’s become comfortable with success and why he doesn’t necessarily believe that RXBAR’s success has to do with time and place. He also discusses his disdain for vacations, why he’s a proponent of “servant leadership,” why great packaging is the best form of marketing and why investment in customer service will always pay off. Peter also talks about why founders should strive to create accessible and affordable food and why they have to place a target on the bestselling brand in their brand’s category and why his investment strategy hinges on a founder’s tenacity and mindset.

