0:25: Who Bailed Mike Out? Elektra x Nosh. Scary Deal. A Wonky Pad. Where’s My Order? Keep Crunching. – Mike made it out of the can in time for a big announcement about Nosh Live Winter 2024 and a deadline that won’t be extended . The hosts discuss KDP’s acquisition of Ghost Lifestyle and how it relates to the evolution of the energy drink category. They also pine for an LTO that pairs sprouted almonds and chili crunch but butt heads when it comes to a pickle juice-infused bloody mary mix. Mike recalls meetings and drinks with U.K-based entrepreneurs before he, Ray and John snack on “transportive” pecans and a holiday-inspired snack that your bubbe would love.