Another episode, another billion-dollar deal. In this case, the buyer (KDP), if not the brand (Ghost), is somewhat surprising. The hosts have their say. They also highlight a couple spicy collaborations, but are divided on one of them. We also speak with Lexy Prosszer, an investment principal at U.K.-based venture capital firm Btomorrow Ventures, which is focused on investments in innovative, functional brands.
In this Episode
|0:25: Who Bailed Mike Out? Elektra x Nosh. Scary Deal. A Wonky Pad. Where’s My Order? Keep Crunching. – Mike made it out of the can in time for a big announcement about Nosh Live Winter 2024 and a deadline that won’t be extended. The hosts discuss KDP’s acquisition of Ghost Lifestyle and how it relates to the evolution of the energy drink category. They also pine for an LTO that pairs sprouted almonds and chili crunch but butt heads when it comes to a pickle juice-infused bloody mary mix. Mike recalls meetings and drinks with U.K-based entrepreneurs before he, Ray and John snack on “transportive” pecans and a holiday-inspired snack that your bubbe would love.
|39:03: Interview: Lexy Prosszer, Investment Principal, Btomorrow Ventures – Ray sat down with Lexy during Taste Radio’s meetup at the Trip office in London, where she discussed Btomorrow Ventures’ investment strategy, how she assesses a brand’s potential for international distribution and success, and whether global trends influence how she evaluates brands.
Also Mentioned
Moment, HOP WTR, Once Upon A Farm, Ghost, Celsius, Bang, Red Bull, Monster, C4, A Shoc, Rao’s, Coca-Cola, V8, Grillo’s, Ithaca Hummus, Fresca, Simply, Dash, Chili Maven, Living Things, Xoxo, Olipop, Poppi, Hiphop, Feisty Soda, Daily Crunch, Fly By Jing, Cleveland Kitchen, Karma Nuts/Cookies, Pulpito, Wanderlands, Knack Snacks, Babo’s Kitchen, S’Noods