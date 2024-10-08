How The Subtle Art Of Innovation Is Expressed By An Iconic Brand

For the first 65 years of its existence, Maker’s Mark had no innovation department.

The legacy whiskey brand, known for its red wax coated bottle necks and premium, yet approachable, bourbon, had long focused on quality and consistency in favor of new product development.

The spirits industry, however, is evolving. Consumers are placing greater value on innovative concepts and embracing creative offerings. Meanwhile, Gen Z drinkers are consuming less alcohol than previous generations, but also emphasizing premium experiences when they imbibe.

To meet the demands of equally important consumer groups – loyal Maker’s Mark customers and modern drinkers new to the brand – the company tasked Beth Buckner, the brand’s senior manager of innovation and blending, and Blake Layfield, its senior director and head of innovation, blending and quality, with the stewardship of the bourbon’s coveted taste profile and creation of products that will attract novel interest.

We sat down with Beth and Blake for an interview that explores their roles and responsibilities and how the standards set by Maker’s Mark founder Bill Samuels, Sr. are integral to new product development. As part of our conversation, they discuss a common misconception about science and spirits, how a “taste vision” is the foundation for everything they do at Maker’s Mark and why they eschew trendy concepts in favor of nuanced expressions of the bourbon.

In this Episode

0:35: Beth Buckner and Blake Layfield, Maker’s Mark – Beth and Blake talk about their respective educations and work at Maker’s Mark and how they align the chemistry of distillation and aging with the subjective and sensorial aspects of producing bourbon. They also discuss how the distillery’s “taste vision” influences their work as product developers and quality control professionals and how much latitude they give themselves if and when they want to veer slightly away from that vision . Beth and Blake also explain where they draw inspiration from; how they are empowered to innovate while incorporating the perspective of the distilling, marketing and sales teams; how trends and consumer behavior factor into their purview and how they are making their own mark at Maker’s Mark.

Also Mentioned

Maker’s Mark, Jack Daniel’s, Coca-Cola