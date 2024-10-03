What Does Siete’s Billion-Dollar Deal Mean For Your Brand?

What is the impact of PepsiCo’s $1.2 billion acquisition of Siete Foods on emerging food and beverage brands? Will the deal entice investors to make more bets on new and innovative concepts? Will everyday Americans benefit from the deal? Lots of questions, and the hosts answer them all.

They also discuss upcoming Taste Radio meetups in London (and how to register for them), a budding partnership between nutritional supplement brand AG1 and Starbucks and sample several new products, including an olive-oil-infused granola, royally-named pretzel bites and “super” non-alcoholic aperitivo.

In this Episode

0:25: Ray’s Intro Voice. What A Trip. Siete Stuns. Haters Be Gone. Green Juice, Redux. King Me. Good To See You Peepal. – The episode opens with a misunderstanding about the U.K and Great Britain and an invitation to our English- and European-based friends and colleagues. The hosts also dive into the PepsiCo/Siete deal and why most are praising the soda and snack giant’s acquisition of the Mexican-American food brand, while others are greeting the news with a mild amount of skepticism. They also unpack Starbucks’ test of AG1-infused beverages, and sample a Graza/RIND collaboration, an NYC classic made for modern times, a 70’s themed drink and a coffee made for active consumers.

Also Mentioned

Trip, Dash, King’s Hawaiian, Casamara Club Superclasico, RIND, Graza, Aura Bora, Throne Sport Coffee, Peepal People