It's Not Just You. Everything Looks The Same. Is That A Bad Thing?

0:35: Surfing With Turtles. Zen & Coffee. Exceptional Bounce. Broadway Hell. RoWater. — Mike recalls a reptilian adventure from his vacation, John notes Mexico’s war on sugar and his subsistence on ceviche, Ray’s pre-podcast meal is bereft of functional benefits and Jacqui reads from Urban Dictionary before a whiskey sampling of the rarest variety. With BevNET Live right around the corner, the hosts urge listeners to take advantage of an early registration discount , Jacqui talks about tickets for a hot theater show, Mike marvels at MISE and wonders about whether a famous “Shark” has a new water brand. The hosts rib Ray for his love of laserdiscs and collectively discuss virtues and challenges of modern package design.