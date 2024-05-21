Patrick Mahomes Drinks A Lot Of Coffee. And He Wants To Share

It’s no secret that Patrick Mahomes is one of the best players in the NFL. What is perhaps less known is his beverage of choice throughout the day: coffee. The three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback says he drinks at least five cups a day to stay energized.
It’s only fitting that Patrick is the lead investor in Throne Sport Coffee, a better-for-you iced coffee brand developed for athletes and active consumers. Founded by former BodyArmor marketing chief Michael Fedele, Throne is made with sustainably sourced arabica coffee and contains 150mg of natural caffeine per 11 oz. can. The products, which are sweetened with cane sugar and enhanced with B vitamins, electrolytes and BCAAs, come in four varieties: Mocha Java, Salted Caramel, French Vanilla and Black.
Prior to Throne’s launch on May 16, we sat down with Patrick and Michael who discussed the origins of the brand and their relationship, why the brand’s target audience includes both health-minded athletes and blue-collar workers, the reason they don’t describe the products as energy drinks, the company’s initial focus on convenience stores and how Patrick is highlighting his consumption habits to build an authentic relationship with consumers.
In this Episode
Also Mentioned
Throne Sport Coffee, BodyArmor, Vitaminwater