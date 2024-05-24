Kendall Toole Loves This ‘Quit’. And She Wants You To Try It.

If you know Peloton, you probably know Kendall Toole.

Kendall is one of the most recognizable and beloved trainers on the exercise platform, known for her upbeat personality and high-intensity cycling classes. She’s also a popular wellness and fitness influencer with 1.3 million followers on Instagram and TikTok combined and an ambassador for athletic apparel company Lululemon.

In October 2023, Kendall entered the beverage industry as a partner with Don’t Quit, a sports nutrition brand that markets high protein shakes and clean ingredient energy drinks.

We sat down with Kendall for a conversation about her involvement with Don’t Quit and how she’s involved in marketing and promotional initiatives. As part of our conversation, Kendall shared her approach to communicating authenticity on social media, how she talks about Don’t Quit’s functional ingredients with consumers and how she played a key role in a label revamp for the brand’s energy drink line.

In this Episode

0:35: First Time? Meet A Retail Buyer In NYC. Data (Not The Star Trek Guy). Lithium & Cocktails. – The hosts discuss valuable opportunities for both attendees of the upcoming BevNET Live Summer 2024 event and BevNET/NOSH Insiders . The Newton-based crew also sips on sparkling coconut with a groovy vibe, full strength and non-alcoholic cocktails and a lithium-infused beverage while Jacqui munches on candied nuts. 18:00: Kendall Toole, Partner, Don’t Quit – Kendall teaches Taste Radio editor Ray Latif a new word, discusses how she incorporates her everyday consumption of Don’t Quit products into her social media posts and how the energy drink makes its way into her Peloton classes. She also chats about a key brain-boosting ingredient in the beverages, her influence on package design, shares a recipe for a high-protein ice cream and why her goal is to spur conversation and “give people a platform to be seen” on Instagram and TikTok.

Also Mentioned

Don’t Quit, Via Carota, Aplos, Live Loud Foods, Paqui, Strange Water, Happy Pop, Lithios, Curious Elixir No. 9