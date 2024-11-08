Plant-Based Spam? We Mull It Over. And Learn From Dash & Dough'.

The world needs plant-based spam. Nootropic beverages will make a comeback in 2025. T-shirts are the best brand swag. It’s buy-or-sell time, and the hosts transact in opinions. This episode also features interviews with the leaders of two fast-growing U.K.-based CPG companies: Jack Scott, the co-founder of flavored sparkling water brand Dash, and Kathryn Bricken, the founder of Doughlicious, a brand of frozen cookie dough and gelato bites.
In this Episode
|0:25: No Results. We’re Available. Mindcraft. Un-Appealing. Brand Brush. Call It A Comeback. Like, Thanks. – Election Day has come and gone, but the hosts still don’t know who won. They will, however, be available to answer questions and make connections at BevNET’s Winter events. But before that, Ray needs a drop or two. Unmeat is on the plate, and not everyone is happy. Denim jackets might be the best gift you can give a customer (or member of the media) with toothbrushes coming in a close second. Mike urges everyone to back a coffee brand, salty snacks are all the rage, especially ones that taste like a turkey dinner, and a BFY gummy brand gets a big time partner.
|37:33: Interview: Jack Scott, Co-Founder, Dash – Jack shares an introduction to Dash and discusses the company’s international distribution strategy, what he learned about the brand’s brief stint in the U.S. market and why hasn’t it been a priority since, and why the American market is sometimes described as the “graveyard of so many British brands”
|53:07: Interview: Kathryn Bricken, Founder & CEO, Doughlicious – Kathryn talks about the genesis of Doughlicious and why she chose to launch a frozen brand, how she assessed the timing and prepared for a U.S. launch, and how Whole Foods evaluated the brand and what gave its buyers confidence in its ability to succeed on its shelves. She also discusses Doughlicious’ national rollout at Target and how the company planned for a dramatic expansion in geography as well as a new retail channel and consumer base.
Also Mentioned
Dash, Doughlicious, Apothekary, Heyday Canning Co., Belgian Boys, Nguyen Coffee Supply, Fly By Jing, Four Sigmatic, Magic Mind, Comeback Coffee, Like Air, Jones Soda, Once Upon A Coconut, Grounded Shakes, Pipcorn, Better Sour