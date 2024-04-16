She Built An Iconic Brand By Thinking ‘Purely’ Every Step Of The Way

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

After 15 years at the helm of one of the most admired better-for-you brands in the food industry, Elizabeth Stein is happy to share.

The founder and CEO of Purely Elizabeth, which markets natural and organic granola, cereal and oatmeal, Elizabeth has long been at the forefront of incorporating ancient grains, such as chia seeds, quinoa and amaranth, into products that are designed for mainstream consumers.

Since launching in 2009, Purely Elizabeth has gradually expanded beyond its roots in the natural channel and into conventional and mass retailers, including Publix, Target and Walmart. Consumer demand and consistent retail growth has attracted investors. In 2022, Purely Elizabeth announced the close of a $50 million Series B funding round, one that has fueled investment in marketing and product innovation.

In this episode, Elizabeth joined us for an expansive conversation in which she shared lessons learned during her journey as food entrepreneur, including how she positioned Purely Elizabeth to stand out in a crowded category, what it means to create something that retail buyers perceive as unique and incremental to a category, her two most important considerations when raising capital, and the impact of hiring the “right” people.

In this Episode

0:35: Elizabeth Stein, Founder/CEO, Purely Elizabeth – From the show floor at Expo West 2024, Elizabeth speaks about the impact of a well-crafted booth, why she never built her company to sell it and how ingredients, first and foremost, have helped differentiate Purely Elizabeth from other brands. She also discusses how package design that resembles a clean beauty product gives the products greater visibility on shelf, takeaways from launching brand and line extensions, how the company’s cookie granola was the first “proper process” for new product development and tips for cost-effective innovation planning. Elizabeth also shared lessons learned about raising capital and why she waited as long as she could before accepting outside investment, how to trust that investors will not replace you as leader/CEO of your company and the importance of reminding yourself about what makes you happy.

Also Mentioned

Purely Elizabeth