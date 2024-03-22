The Innovation You May Have Overlooked At Expo West

–

On location in Barcelona, Ray chats about

a notable cocktail competition

and wonders if functional ham could be good for the city’s denizens. John follows up on

his Linkedin post

about “meaningful innovation” at Expo West, Mike prompts Ray who prompts listeners to call their elected leaders about an often overlooked topic, and the hosts collectively praise the growing accessibility of high quality, culturally-inspired and occasion-based snacks and frozen meals. John can’t stop eating a limited-edition line of chips and recalls when Mike accused a brand of using a famous logo on its cans without permission and Jacqui gives props to paneer.