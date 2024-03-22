The Innovation You May Have Overlooked At Expo West

Expo West 2024 remains top of mind for the hosts, who discuss how attendees’ perception of innovation and their evaluation of new products has evolved in recent editions of the annual event. They also speak about how a confluence of global flavors and convenient, clean label foods and beverages is a positive sign for the industry as a whole.
In this Episode
|0:35: Cognitive Jamon. Expo Trollin’. Call Congress. MENA-Licious. Taco Bell Coffee? Paneer Pops. – On location in Barcelona, Ray chats about a notable cocktail competition and wonders if functional ham could be good for the city’s denizens. John follows up on his Linkedin post about “meaningful innovation” at Expo West, Mike prompts Ray who prompts listeners to call their elected leaders about an often overlooked topic, and the hosts collectively praise the growing accessibility of high quality, culturally-inspired and occasion-based snacks and frozen meals. John can’t stop eating a limited-edition line of chips and recalls when Mike accused a brand of using a famous logo on its cans without permission and Jacqui gives props to paneer.
Also Mentioned
Torres Brandy, Homiah, Doosra, Afia, Jimmy Dean, Mason Dixie Foods, Red’s All Natural, Rudi’s, Deep Indian Kitchen, Aahana’s, Yaza Labneh, Anne’s Toum, Better Sour, Ziba Foods, Maazah, Crafty Counter, Fabalish, Sunnie, Kokada, Teddy Grahams, Bob Evans Farms, Graza, Torres Potato Chips, Uncle Matt’s, Milo’s, Beekeeper Coffee, Grounded, Sach Foods, Rind Snacks