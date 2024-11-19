The Keys To Building An Iconic Brand? A Bit Of ‘Luck’ & And A Long-Term Vision.

Luke Boase launched Lucky Saint in 2018, but he says the brand’s potential for an iconic future has always been top of mind.

As the leading dedicated non-alcoholic beer brand in the U.K., Lucky Saint is sold in over 10,000 points of distribution in the country, including more than 1,000 pubs and restaurants. That number includes its own bar in London, aptly named The Lucky Saint, which operates at the base of a building that also houses the company’s office. Last year, the company raised a £10m Series A round that included funding from VC firm JamJar Investments.

Led by a mission to become “the world’s defining alcohol-free brand,” Lucky Saint is resonating with both sober consumers and moderate drinkers, according to Luke. Inclusivity is a key theme of the company’s marketing and communication strategy, leading with a message of quality and appeal as a beverage for anyone who isn’t drinking.

In the following interview, Luke talks about how his interest in entrepreneurship sparked the idea for Lucky Saint and why he has a long-term vision for the brand. He also explains how the company incorporates consumer insights and data into its retail and buyers pitches, his views on Lucky Saint’s role in the non-alcoholic beer category and how he thinks about competing with strategically-owned and -aligned beer companies.

0:35: Luke Boase, Founder, Lucky Saint – Luke speaks with Taste Radio editor Ray Latif about The Lucky Saint pub and why he felt it was important to offer a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, how he saw an opportunity to create a premium non-alcoholic beer brand and the two-year process behind its creation. He also talks about identifying the right retailers for Lucky Saint and why the company works with dozens of Michelin-starred restaurants, as well as the consistency of demand for non-alcoholic beer and how he factors ambition into the company’s strategy.

