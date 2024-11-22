How A ‘Better’ Brand Did A Deal With Disney. Plus, Pro Hugs & Pizza Wine.

Collaborations – the good, the strange, and the wow – anchor this episode.

The hosts debate whether a tomato-based wine co-created by Pizza Hut can help change the fortunes of a sluggish industry and discuss an unusual, but effective, marketing campaign featuring a partnership between sex workers and non-alcoholic spirits.

This episode features an interview with Bella Hughes and Semira Nikou, the co-founders of better-for-you gummy brand Better Sour, which recently collaborated with Disney on a new product that celebrates the release of the movie “Moana 2.”

0:25: Haven’t Seen It. Just Ask, We’ll Answer. Stop Wine-ing. Mike’s New Meme. Brodo FTW. Breakfast Shrimp. — No, not everyone has streamed Moana. The hosts urge listeners not to miss out on the upcoming events and share tips on how attendees can prepare for them. They’re also divided on a libation created to pair with a popular Italian dish. Ray highlights The Free Spirit Co.’d provocative take on non-alc naysayers before spreading the wealth of broth sent to the office. The hosts also riff on fruit punch and Jacqui’s unusual first meal of the day. 27:55: Bella Hughes & Semira Nikou, Co-Founders, Better Sour – Bella and Semira talk about their backstory as friends and founders and the genesis of Better Sour, the brand’s growth strategy and how it’s positioned to appeal to modern consumers. They also discussed the company’s partnership with Disney and how they prepared for the rollout of the new flavor and how they’re maintaining Better Sour’s focus and trajectory amid a wave of new opportunities for the brand.

