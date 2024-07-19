The Kids Love Nostalgia. Ask Hal’s. Plus, Celebs With Cred.

– Ray finds himself in a rare spot, while John and Jacqui rock the WCB studio. The hosts highlight one of the most interesting sweet and savory combinations in recent years before pointing out an

easy way to save money

this fall. They also reflect on an article penned by BevNET spirits editor Ferron Salniker about

celebrity-backed beverage alcohol brands

and how credibility plays into consumers’ purchasing decisions. Ray praises a new non-alcoholic RTD cocktail and shares an oddly-named vodka while Jacqui features a brand of THC seltzers.