The Kids Love Nostalgia. Ask Hal’s. Plus, Celebs With Cred.

Sweet. Savory. Celeb. The hosts check all the boxes in an episode that looks at how consumers evaluate authenticity between brands and celebrity endorsers. We also feature an interview with Stephanie Reda, the director of brand development for fast growing snack and seltzer brand Hal’s New York.
In this Episode
|0:25: All Alone. At Sea. The OG Combo. Discounts Are Great. Gin & JLo. Recess Time. Cowcohol. – Ray finds himself in a rare spot, while John and Jacqui rock the WCB studio. The hosts highlight one of the most interesting sweet and savory combinations in recent years before pointing out an easy way to save money this fall. They also reflect on an article penned by BevNET spirits editor Ferron Salniker about celebrity-backed beverage alcohol brands and how credibility plays into consumers’ purchasing decisions. Ray praises a new non-alcoholic RTD cocktail and shares an oddly-named vodka while Jacqui features a brand of THC seltzers.
|35:53: Stephanie Reda, Director of Brand Development, Hal’s New York – Stephanie is the director of brand development for Hal’s New York, which markets flavored seltzers, ginger ale and salty snacks, including potato chips, popcorn and pretzels. Launched in 2014, Hal’s is known for its folksy, old-school branding and that products are a common sight at bodegas throughout New York City. Hal’s is also distributed at several chain retailers, including Target, Whole Foods and 7-Eleven.
Also Mentioned
Hal’s New York, Ore-Ida, Good Pop, Casamigos, Teramana, Cabo Wabo Tequila, Delola, Gin&Juice, The Long Drink, Recess, Nutcase, Crescent 9, TMK Distilling