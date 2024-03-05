Why Jay Shetty Revels In The Uncertainty Of Entrepreneurship

Former monk. Wellness influencer. Podcaster. Beverage entrepreneur.

Jay Shetty, who is one of the most well-known and respected names in the field of self-improvement, is all of those things. But it’s an emphasis on purpose – in everything he does – that best defines him.

Jay is the author of two New York Times bestselling books, including “Think Like a Monk,” and host of On Purpose, one of the most popular podcasts in the U.S. He’s known as a life coach to the stars, praised by the likes of Gwenyth Paltrow, Matt Damon, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. He also has a vast following on social media, with over 15 million followers on Instagram and nearly 5 million subscribers on YouTube.

In 2021, Jay and his wife Radhi Devlukia-Shetty, herself a popular fitness and plant-based foods influencer, launched Sama, a brand of tea sachets made with natural and adaptogenic ingredients. That concept evolved into Juni, a four-SKU line of ready-to-drink sparkling teas made with a “Super 5” blend of adaptogens and nootropics, including green tea, lion’s mane, acerola cherry, reishi mushroom and ashwagandha. The beverages, which contain no sugar and five calories per 12 oz. can, recently landed chainwide distribution at Sprouts.

In this episode, Jay speaks about how Juni fits into his purview for mental health and physical wellness, the criteria he uses to identify alignment with potential business partners, and how the intersection of human behavior and evolution of social media impacts consumer habits and their motivation to try new things. He also explains why three “F”’s are key to Juni’s positioning and marketing strategy and what he means when he says that happiness is “overrated.”

In this Episode

0:35: Jay Shetty, Co-Founder, Juni – Shetty speaks with Taste Radio host and editor Ray Latif about his affinity for weekends and why boredom isn’t a bad thing, before engaging in a rapid fire game of word association (hear his take on purpose, love, authenticity, leadership and entrepreneurship). Jay then discusses the origins of Juni and its ties to his childhood, the use of adaptogenic ingredients, his expectations vs. reality of starting a beverage business, how the brand is attempting to make “goodness” accessible, fun and versatile and why he urges entrepreneurs to “have real clarity on why you’re doing what you’re doing and what that is.” He also talks about Juni’s rebrand, why he believes in the adage “the obstacle is the way,” how he incorporates Juni into his social media content and the effectiveness of different social platforms on building awareness and driving trial. Later, he explains why he’s interested in listening to this interview in a few years, whether he perceives stress differently now that he is a beverage entrepreneur and why he “revels in uncertainty.”

