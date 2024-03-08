Why Isn’t Big CPG Acquiring More Better-For-You Brands?

0:35: Super Random. Unofficially Ready. A Majority Stake. What To Do About UPF. Karma, Cake. – Jacqui’s thrifty sensibilities kick things off, before the hosts talk about NOSH’s multi-part guide to Expo West and offer their two cents on a big ‘booch deal and why it makes sense. Errol Schweizer’s opinion piece about why now is the time to reinvent processed foods has Ray once again leaping onto his soap box, stirring the pot and pointing fingers, while John, Jacqui and Mike offer their own perspectives on the subject. Ray shares a new snack and dip with John, Mike gets everyone’s tongue tingling, Jacqui has a perfect snack for Coachella and a new line of “petit” and easy bake cakes gets a big thumbs up.