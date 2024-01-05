Will Target’s ‘Dry’ Bet Pay Off? Plus, A Convo With CraftCo.

When Target embraces emerging categories, we take notice. The hosts discussed the retailer’s new curated endcaps of non-alcoholic cocktails and wine and what it means for the nascent set of zero-proof beverages. They also spoke about why Nosh is broadening its coverage (and tapped a new leader to helm the vertical) and how a fast-growing hydration brand and popular sparkling water company have each taken a bigger-is-better approach to their packaging,

This episode also features an interview with Will Fabry, the master distiller for CraftCo, a Michigan-based portfolio company that owns several acclaimed spirit brands, including Jos. A. Magnus and Fox & Oden. Fabry spoke about CraftCo’s distilling philosophy, how it operates at the intersection of production, consumer demand and pricing, and how he attempts to improve upon and become more proficient in his role.

In this Episode

0:40: More Green Juice & THC. LinkedIn Loves Monica. A ‘Perfect’ Upgrade. Kids + Tuna… Hmmm. – The hosts shared their thoughts on healthy habits for 2024 and chatted about Nosh’s expanded lens and the warm reception online for its new managing editor, Monica Watrous. They also spoke about Lemon Perfect’s move to a larger bottle and Spindrift’s similar shift, why they’re not convinced that a tuna company’s attempt to woo kids will work and a sports drink brand’s new line of better-you-sodas. 28:24: Interview: Will Fabry, Master Distiller, CraftCo – A 20-plus year veteran of the culinary industry, Fabry joined CraftCo in 2018. In our conversation, he spoke about the impact of Michigan’s climate in how the company’s spirits are finished, how he and his team are consistently meeting the high expectations that consumers have come to expect from CraftCo brands, and how he managed Covid-driven supply chain challenges.

Also Mentioned

