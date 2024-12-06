You Got Into Erewhon. Now What? Plus, The ‘Madre’ Of Kefir.

– As the hosts settle into the Taste Radio studio at NOSH Live Winter 2024, Ray releases a bit of frustration before John de-waxes and uncorks Pizza Hut’s infamous tomato wine, of which everyone has a splash. John spreads spicy dried mango, several functional drinks and a few protein-infused snacks across the podcasting table, and while the hosts sample, they discuss the scalability of innovative concepts and whether premium sweet treats need functional ingredients.

32:27: Interview: Nicola Hart, Founder & Leon Pullin, Managing Director, Agua De Madre – Launched in 2017, Agua De Madre markets water kefir and ginger and turmeric shots that are distributed throughout England, including at Whole Foods stores, and are also sold direct-to-consumer via its website. The products are made in small batches at Agua De Madre’s fermentory and production facility in East London. We met up with Nicola and Leon in London for a conversation about the origins of the brand and their approach to formulation, consumer education and distribution, as well as the opportunity they see for retail in the U.S.