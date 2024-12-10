Why This World-Renowned Entrepreneur Likes To Keep It Simple

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

How do you simultaneously operate one of the world’s most awarded bars and a local drink hangout in London? If you’re Monica Berg, you serve every customer with the same level of respect, passion and enthusiasm.

An award-winning mixologist celebrated for her distinctive and innovative approach to cocktails, Monica is one of the world’s most respected figures in the business of spirits and hospitality. She is the co-owner of Tayēr + Elementary in London, a dual-concept drinking establishment which in October was named the fourth-best bar in the world by international awards program The 50 Best.

Monica is also the co-founder of MUYU, a brand of sophisticated and modern liqueurs infused with aromatic essences from plants, flowers and fruits and developed in partnership with Netherlands-based De Kuyper Royal Distillers.

In this episode, Monica talks about how her background in bartending and hospitality shaped the creation and vision for Tayer & Elementary. She also shares her perspective on flavor trends and the drivers of new concepts and how she assesses innovation as it relates to new spirits and cocktail ingredients. Monica also discusses the origins of Muyu and how it fills a need for bars and consumers and what’s resonating with its target audience.

In this Episode

0:35: Monica Berg, Co-Founder, Tayer & Elementary/MUYU – Monica and Taste Radio editor Ray Latif chat in the Elementary side of the entrepreneur’s famous establishment amidst the cacophonous sounds of a bar preparing to open for the day. Monica talks about why it’s her “dream bar,” why she believes that every “every trend has an anti-trend” and why she’s drawn to minimalism and simplicity. She also explains how she dealt with criticism early in her career, how she evaluates new products and what it’s like being on the other side of the table as a brand owner. Monica also shares her perspective on rising interest in sober lifestyles and alcohol alternatives, including THC and mushrooms, how drinking culture in London has changed in recent years and her recommendations for where to imbibe in the city.

Also Mentioned

MUYU